DVEO to unveil MPEG Magnus MF transcoder, scaler, streamer

DVEO will introduce its new multi-format, multi-function 40-channel RF capturing transcoder, scaler and streamer at the 2013 NAB Show.

The real-time, broadcast-quality MPEG Magnus MF transcodes up to 20 720p HD streams, 10 1080i/p HD streams or 40 SD streams from MPEG-2 to H.264, in a 3RU system. For satellite input (DVB-S/S2), the system sees 200 satellite streams and transcodes up to 40 SD streams.

Based on Embedded Linux, the MPEG Magnus MF features multi-protocol, multi-resolution, and multi-wrapper support, including RTMP, RTSP, RTMP, HTTP, Smooth and Live Streaming. It relies on an Intel Dual 8 Core processor as an accelerator.

The MPEG Magnus MF creates simultaneous high-, medium-, and low-bitrate streams. The inputs can be simultaneous choices from HD-SDI, SDI, DVB-S/S2, 8VSB, QAM, DVB-C, DVB-T, DVB-ASI, analog, or GigE and IP (H.264, MPEG-2, or VC-1).

See DVEO at 2013 NAB Show booth SU6505.