DVEO Showcasing Receiver, Transcoder, Streamer Combo at IBC 2011
AMSTERDAM: DVEO, the broadcast division Computer Modules, Inc., will be showing off their MPEG Gearbox MF unit at this year’s IBC gathering.
The Gearbox is a combination RF receiver, transcoder and streamer in one device. Input streams can run simultaneous from any of the following formats, HD-SDI, SDI, DVB-S/S2, 8VSB, QAM, DVB-C, DVB-T, DVB-ASI, Analog, or GigE and IP (H.264, MPEG-2, or VC-1).
The device can transcode or transcale MPEG-2 to H.264, or H.264 to MPEG-2, using an Intel 6 core processor with multiprotocol, multiresolution, and multiwrapper support including RTMP, RTSP, and HTTP5.
Output can be streamed to a number of IP devices via a wide variety of IP protocols including UDP, RTP, RTSP, HTTP, HTTP Live, HTTP Smooth and more.
DVEO will be at stand 2.A48.
