Dubsat launches Captionflow online captioning service for ads

Global cross-media asset management and content distribution company Dubsat today announced that it has launched its online advertisement captioning service, Captionflow. This delivers an automated way for agencies and advertisers to reach an additional audience of more than 3.25 million deaf and hearing impaired in Australia and more than 250,000 in New Zealand.

Captionflow is linked with Dubsat’s MediaPro to quickly and efficiently facilitate the conversion of material to accommodate STL caption files.