Dubai-based network adds viewer interactivity to broadcasts with never.no solution

Al Aan TV, a Dubai-based infotainment network focused on women, has deployed never.no's Auto Dialog System and Interactivity Desk to connect with its viewers who are using Twitter.

Specifically, never.no technology enables Al Aan TV to quickly and automatically harvest, sort, respond to and broadcast moderated tweets from viewers. This is the first installation of never.no's interactive technology in the Middle East.

At Al Aan TV, never.no's Auto Dialog System, which automates communication workflows, has been customized to automatically harvest, sort and respond to the Al Aan TV Twitter feed. Harvested messages are then passed to the never.no Interactivity Desk platform, where they are moderated, sorted and published to appropriate channels in conjunction with Vizrt graphics playout. As a result, only appropriate, authorized messages are answered, published to broadcast or both.