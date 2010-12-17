DSC Labs' Hawk Quick Check Chart delivers quick camera matching

DSC Labs has unveiled the Hawk Quick Check Chart (QCC), a simple way to match cameras on location.

Designed by senior video and broadcast engineer Gary Hawkins, the Hawk QCC is well-suited for single- or multicamera shoots. The Hawk QCC records critical information from an original scene setup using a primary chart, and then acts as its replacement by providing enough data for a quick camera evaluation and scene matching.

The 11in x 9.5in Hawk QCC, which fits in a camera bag or backpack, provides white patches for white balancing and knee setting, gamma at 18 percent gray for accurate iris and lighting adjustments, and black patches for scene black and flare checking.