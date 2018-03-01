Dome Productions Boost Mobile Trucks Graphics Via ChyronHego

MELVILLE, N.Y.—Dome Productions is doing graphics on the go with the addition of new ChyronHego equipment in its fleet of 17 mobile production vehicles.

Dome already utilized ChyronHego’s LyricX graphics creation and playout environment, but with the addition of 13 Mosaic XL2 graphics platforms it can bring the trucks into its overall LyricX graphic workflows. The 1080p capable Mosaic XL2 will help with Dome Productions reported ventures into 4K.

“A common character-generation format across our entire fleet will give us a boost in both speed and capability and help accelerate productions of all sizes,” said Mike Johnson, director of engineering for Dome Productions.