Dolby Certifies Clipster for Atmos

HANOVER, GERMANY – Rohde & Schwarz DVS released a beta version of Clipster for The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug. The official certification of Clipster now enables post production studios to create Dolby Atmos DCPs, fitting into existing workflows.



Dolby Atmos allows sound experts to place sound anywhere in the movie theater with object-based audio. Instead of thinking about speakers or channels, sound mixers tag each sound “object” with precise directions as to where in the room it should appear or move. It takes into account each venue’s configuration, ensuring a consistent, quality audio experience across all theatres, regardless of size and shape. Thanks to an intelligent decoder box, sound objects are rendered and distributed to the required number of speakers.



With Clipster, Rohde & Schwarz DVS has pioneered in processing 4K data in real time since 2007, and is also leading in the area of frame rates. With its acclaimed and highly regarded digital cinema capabilities, Clipster can generate all compliant DCPs in real time, in 2D, 3D, 4K or HFR. By using the Rohde & Schwarz DVS JPEG2000 encoding hardware, 96 frames can be converted per second, up to four times faster than real time (3D HFR in real time). The respective Dolby Atmos mixes can be integrated in the DCI mastering process for the DCP with Clipster.

