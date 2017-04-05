DNF Enables 'One-Button' Network Overrides

NORTHRIDGE, CALIF.—DNF Controls is offering a one-button breaking news override with the GTP-32 Control Processor.



“Rather than coordinate a manual switchover by individually messaging each station, a single button-press at the network’s control hub can instantly override local affiliate programming. For groups that cover a wide geographic area, the GTP-32 can be configured by region or other relevant criteria; in addition, local affiliates can respond with an opt-out signal, for example, to stay with their own on-scene coverage,” said Dan Fogel, the company’s chief technical officer.



DNF’s Universal Switch Panel is frequently paired as the user interface to make choosing the correct situational configuration easier. Fogel noted that the GTP and USP used together are menu-driven through a browser and require no particular programming skills.



DNF’s GTP-32 Control Processor is flexible and configurable. It can manage and monitor equipment in the same room, on another floor, in another building, across town, or across the globe. The processor is said to simplify, scale, integrate and apply conditional operator control and monitoring over a wide range of broadcast and production equipment with protocol options including GPI/O, Serial, Ethernet, TCP/IP, UDP, SNMP, HTTP, and SCTE.