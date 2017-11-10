DNF Controls, 360 Systems Pair on Playout Bundle
NORTHRIDGE, CALIF.—A collaboration between DNF Controls and 360 Systems will create a new systems bundle for scheduled record/playout of video server-based program and commercial content. The bundle combines DNF’s SPS server management series and 360’s TSS video server series.
SPS 4200
The SPS is a server management system for calendar-based acquisition and play-to-air scheduling. It offers time-of-day, back-to-back, manual and remotely triggered playout, as well as secondary events using GPI/O or optional protocols to control routers, master control switchers and graphics. It also has drag and drop functionality for playlist modification, even when a list is running.
The combined DNF/360 bundle is now available.
