DNF, AJA Collaborate on ST600-KIPRO Panel for IP Control

NORTHRIDGE, CALIF.—It was a team effort by DNF Controls and AJA to create the ST600-KIPRO panel that provides an IP control option for AJA’s Ki Pro Ultra Plus 4K and multi-channel HD recorder. The ST600-KIPRO is an Ethernet-based, tactile control panel that provides full-featured IP-based functionality to all Ki-Pro models.

ST600-KIPRO

ST600-KIPRO can control up to four Ki Pro Ultra Plus units simultaneously and enables users to view the entire clip list and enter new clip names. The unit offers full IP control over Record, Play, Stop, Rewind, Fast Forward and Jog controls. It also has the ability to mark and recall cue points, as well as view, select, load and play from a user-specified timecode location.

The Ki Pro Ultra Plus enables simultaneous HD recording of up to four channels in 1080 50/60p, 4K and UHD play and record support, as well as full HDMI 2.0. It supports connectivity pathways that include 3G-SDI, fiber and HDMI 2.0.

Both the ST600-KIPRO and Ki Pro Ulltra Plus are now available for shipping.