DK-Technologies Upgrades DK Meter



COPENHAGEN, DENMARK: DK-Technologies has added new software to enhance user experience and improve the performance of its DK Meter line, which launched at the 2012 NAB Show.



The company has also released a new user guide that reflects this change and advises all DK Meter distributors, dealers and customers to visit www.dk-technologies.com where they can download both the new guide and the latest version of the software, (V.2011-12-06).



The portable Compact Audio Loudness Meter (CALM) is no bigger than a smart phone and comes in two versions—the stereo DK1 and the 5.1 surround sound DK2. Both versions are can be poweredfrom a computer USB port, making them ideal for location recording. They accept digital audio inputs and are supplied with all known loudness measurement recommendations as well as the standard DK-Technologies meter scales. As they use the same software as DK’s existing products, there are no technical issues when switching between a DK Meter and one of the larger meters in the company’s range which provides facilities for loudness logging.



“The new DK Meter is exactly what the industry has been waiting for - an affordable audio metering solution that not only delivers conventional metering but also ITU, EBU R128 and ATSC-compliant loudness metering at the same time, on the same display and in a single box,” said Richard Kelley, sales and marketing director for DK.