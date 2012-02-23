DK-Technologies to show new version of DK Meter at NAB 2012

Danish manufacturer DK-Technologies will be using the NAB 2012 platform to unveil a new version of its award-winning ITU-, EBU R128- and ATSC-compliant DK Meter.

The DK3 Compact Audio Loudness Meter (CALM) features a 3G HD/SDI video input so users can de-embed audio from a video stream. This useful addition makes the DK Meter range even more versatile as broadcast engineers will now be able to work with any 5.1 audio format, including analog, AES and SDI.

DK-Technologies will also be showing the DK1 and DK2 meters. The meters, which are now shipping, are no bigger than a smart phone and are designed to meet increasing demands from the market for cost-effective stereo and 5.1 metering, including loudness.

The DK1 is ideal for anyone working in stereo, while the DK2 is specifically aimed at the burgeoning 5.1 surround sound market.

All three DK Meters are easy to use, easy to install and can be powered from a computer USB port, making them ideal for location recording. They are supplied with all known loudness measurement recommendations, as well as the standard DK-Technologies meter scales.

DK-Technologies will also be showing its full range of audio and video metering solutions, all of which are compliant with current loudness recommendations. These include the DK PT0760 HD/SD waveform monitor, which features a new software upgrade allowing users to swap functionality between its various control buttons.

Alongside its loudness metering products, DK-Technologies will be showing a number of other new innovations including the PT0700R Client Panel - a remote unit for the award winning PT0760M HD/SD Multichannel Video Waveform Monitor; the PT0740M, an audio-only version of the versatile PT0760M waveform monitor, and the popular PT5300 Compact VariTimeTM Sync Generator.

DK-Technologies can be found at NAB 2012 Booth C9942.