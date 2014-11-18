Diversified Configured 330-foot Times Square Digital Billboard

NEW YORK—Diversified Media Group, a sister company of integrator Diversified Systems, was instrumental in the installation of what's being called the largest digital billboard in the world, which went live last night in New York's Times Square. The 330-foot screen, which wraps around the entire Marriott Marquis frontage, stands eight stories high.Daily Mail says ad rates for the primo spot—passed by as many as 460,000 people daily—are $2.5 million for four weeks.



Diversified Media Group, in partnership with Mitsubishi, provided engineering design, control room build out in the Marriott Marquis hotel, and content management and support for the next five years.