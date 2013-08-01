Digital TV Labs to highlight Ligada iSuite at IBC 2013

Digital TV Labs will feature the latest versions of its Ligada iSuite for MPEG-DASH, HbbTV/CI+ and HbbTV at IBC 2013 in Amsterdam.

The company’s portfolio of products and services provide complete testing solutions to CE manufacturers, broadcasters, operators, and related media and device supply chains. These include conformance and certification testing for standards and operator regimes.

Ligada iSuite for MPEG-DASH enables adaptive streaming tests for MPEG-DASH and is a test harness that facilitates deployment of DASH-conformant services.

Ligada iSuite for HbbTV/CI+ is designed to test the areas with interoperability problems. The Ligada iSuite can test HbbTV devices employing CI+ DRM and conditional access solution.

Ligada iSuite for HbbTV provides an official conformance service designed to test CE products to enable manufacturers to display the official HbbTV logo.

See Digital TV Labs at IBC 2013 Stand 2.A29.