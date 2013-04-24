Digital Rapids unveils StreamZ Live 4000EX

Digital Rapids unveiled at the 2013 NAB Show three new models in its StreamZ Live family of live encoders, including the StreamZ Live 4000EX for premium multiscreen applications.

The new StreamZ Live 4000EX multiscreen encoder combines the benefits of existing StreamZ Live models with increased fault-tolerant redundancy and expanded control capabilities for premium live and linear multiscreen encoding applications from IPTV and OTT services to high-profile and mission-critical live streaming deployments.

The StreamZ Live 4000EX features rich adaptive streaming format support for providing viewers with high-quality experiences on devices ranging from smart TVs and desktop computers to tablets, game consoles and mobile phones.

Leveraging the software architecture of the Kayak technology platform, the StreamZ Live 4000EX can be upgraded to support new features, formats and technologies as they emerge.

The StreamZ Live 4000EX can be managed and controlled through an intuitive Web interface, optional touchscreen front-panel controls or through a new version of the scalable Digital Rapids Broadcast Manager multi-encoder management software for multi-channel automation, scheduling, monitoring and failover.