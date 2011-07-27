Digital Rapids to highlight StreamZHD Live ABR, StreamZ Live Broadcast encoders

At IBC2011 in Amsterdam, Sept. 9-13, Digital Rapids will showcase its StreamZHD Live ABR, and adaptive bit-rate streaming solution.

StreamZHD Live ABR encodes and streams live HD and SD content in multiple simultaneous bit rates and resolutions for delivery through the latest generation of adaptive streaming technologies from Adobe, Apple and Microsoft.

StreamZHD Live ABR combines the benefits of adaptive streaming with superior performance, quality and enterprise-class management capabilities to form the ideal adaptive bit-rate streaming platform.

The company also will roll out StreamZ Live Broadcast, a new carrier-grade hybrid live encoder that combines Digital Rapids’ multiscreen output versatility and quality with robust features for the unique demands of broadcast, cable, telco and satellite television operations.

StreamZ Live Broadcast features simultaneous encoding for traditional television applications and any-screen delivery, including mobile phones, tablets, PCs, IPTV, game consoles and more in a single encoder.

See Digital Rapids at IBC2011 Stands 7.G41 and 13.293.