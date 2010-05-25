Digital Rapids supports WebM initiative, VP8 codec

In cooperation with the WebM open Web media project, Digital Rapids will offer support for VP8 compression and the WebM format in future versions of its transcoding and live streaming systems. The WebM project and the open sourcing of the VP8 codec were announced recently by Google during the annual Google I/O conference.

WebM is intended to provide an open video format option for content publishers and Web developers. The VP8 codec is based on the video compression experience of On2 Technologies, acquired by Google earlier this year. Mozilla, Opera, Google, YouTube and many major software and hardware manufacturers have expressed their support of this effort and intentions to support VP8 and WebM.