Digital Rapids and Cinnafilm Integrate Technologies

MARKHAM, ONTARIO and ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— Digital Rapids and Cinnafilm, Inc. announced that Cinnafilm’s Tachyon standards conversion solution has now been integrated with the Digital Rapids Transcode Manager 2 automated media transformation software and its underlying Kayak workflow platform.



Available immediately as an optional component integrating directly into the Kayak platform, Tachyon’s standards conversion and correction capabilities can be can be incorporated into users’ customized, automated Transcode Manager 2 and Kayak workflows through the visual Kayak Workflow Designer.



Built around Cinnafilm’s phase correlation-based motion compensation engine and leveraging Nvidia GPU-based processing, the Tachyon component provides frame-rate conversion; inverse telecine with advanced cadence correction; de-interlacing and more. Cinnafilm’s algorithms can automatically fix broken 3:2 pulldown patterns and composited images with mismatched cadence.

