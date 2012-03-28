Digital Nirvana to launch two products at NAB

At the 2012 NAB Show, Digital Nirvana will introduce MediaPro IQ, a content repurposing system for multi-platform distribution, and ManyView IQ, an enterprise-wide IP video distribution system. Both systems are cost-effective, all-in-one scaled network devices that are based upon open APIs for easy integration into other systems. They also both reliably record from IP, ASI, ASI/IP, SD/HD-SDI, ATSC, QAM, NTSC, PAL or DVB-T/C/S2 protocols.



MediaPro IQ offers a quick and low-cost way to repurpose HD clips from cable as well as broadcast. It is designed for news and sports directors who frequently repurpose content from cable channels. By intelligently using cable card technology, MediaPro IQ records encrypted cable feeds in full HD. For the broadcast engineer, it eliminates the need to maintain multiple set-top boxes, frees up valuable rack space, and removes the cost of multiple DVRs.

ManyView IQ is designed to be an easy and cost-effective way to deploy a private, enterprise-wide IPTV system for use by producers and staff who need to view real-time video signals at their desktops. The system eliminates the need for costly coaxial cabling, IP encapsulators and IP output encoders. IP multicast delivers real-time video feeds to desktop and set-top boxes throughout an organization. ManyView IQ is DNLA-enabled, which provides VOD-like ability to store, distribute and publish offline video assets throughout the enterprise for any device on the network, such as desktops; mobile devices (iPad, iPhone, Android, smart phones); set-top boxes; connected TVs; and media players.