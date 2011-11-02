Digital Broadcast adds MediaVault "CUBE" to its archive product line

Digital Broadcast has added the MediaVault CUBE Blu-ray archive system to its line of archive products. Digital Broadcast designed this turnkey solution specifically for the broadcast market, including production, news and master control operations.

The MediaVault Cube is a stand-alone solution for mass archiving of any format of broadcast media files. The scalable system consists of a RAID 6 cache along with a NAS Blu-ray library provides on-line and near-line access of archived material. Offline storage is provided by the "Cube" storage rack that houses 12 magazines capable of holding up to 420 Blu-ray media, or a total of 43TB. The system stores any format in its native format and features a data transfer rate of 160Mb/s.

Scripts, video and rundowns from Digital Broadcast's NewsBank News System can be archived to the MediaVault. For Avid users, MediaVault gives operators the ability to directly archive and access material produced on Avid workstations.