Digital Alert Systems to showcase IP-based technologies at 2010 NAB Show

Broadcasters face a number of challenges in meeting FCC emergency alert system (EAS) requirements. At the 2010 NAB Show, Digital Alert Systems (DAS) will showcase IP-based technologies that simplify EAS compliance with lower cost, power and space requirements; help broadcasters better understand their unique station needs under pending rules; and highlight and demonstrate how an effective and full-featured EAS product can set broadcasters apart from their competition.

New DAS products at the NAB Show include DASDEC-II, with integrated support for MPEG-2 or MPEG-4 outputs, and DASDEC-IR MultiStation for broadcasters who are multicasting more than one channel from just one location. DASDEC-IR offers a single platform for distributing and monitoring EAS messages on up to five stations and eliminates the need for an encoder/decoder set dedicated to each station.

