Digital Alert Systems Releases v4.2 of EAS Software

LYNDONVILLE, N.Y.—Digital Alert Systems has made available the latest version, v4.2, of its Emergency Alert System software that supports its DASDEC-II and One-Net SE EAS devices.

The new version of the software offers features and improvements that are designed to expand the security measures already built into the software. This includes additional communications protocols for EAS-Net, the DAS communications protocol software that enables EAS data and audio transmissions over a TCP/IP network for up to eight EAS-Net compatible platforms.

Another new feature is the software Secure Socket Layer HTTPS certificate management functions, which allow users to perform things like selecting the web server certificate, adding new cert and key certificates, selecting different certificates and deleting a certificate. Users can also load and/or delete their own key/cert pairs.

There are also separate control toggles as part of v4.2 that enable users to control digital signatures selectively from various Common Alerting Protocol servers, with improved logging between servers for more information about CAP files. In addition, communication improvements for users of DAS’ Homogenous Alert Overseer are also available.

Any DASDEC-II or One-Net SE customer running v4.0 or v4.1 can download v4.2 for free. For customers not yet upgraded to v4, DAS has a price relief program that offers a discount on the normal upgrade fee, ranging from 20% to 60% through Sept. 7.