Digigram unveils *MOBILE iPhone App

Digigram has introduced the IQOYA *MOBILE iPhone App for remote audio-over-IP field contribution.

IQOYA *MOBILE transforms an iPhone into a high-quality MPEG-2 L2 and AAC recorder/editor, mobile IP codec. With just an iPhone, journalists can now record audio, edit, add content and send to the studio either live audio over IP or recorded material through FTP file transfer.

All that is needed is a 3G or Wi-Fi Internet connection. IQOYA *MOBILE constitutes an instant professional-grade "contribution" system to set up a full-duplex connection between a reporter in the field and a newsroom or studio.

When establishing a connection from the iPhone to a studio equipped with a software codec, such as IQOYA V*CALL, broadcasters can take advantage of a complete end-to-end software system.