Digigram to Showcase Audio Over IP at IBC2012

AMSTERDAM: Digigram, will demo new technologies in IP audio codecs at IBC2012, Sept. 6-11 in Amsterdam.

The company will roll out its IQOYA *CALL/LE flexible IP audio codec, a cost-effective, versatile audio-over-IP (AoIP) codec for use over standard Internet connections such as DSL lines, WiFi, and 3G. Designed for any real-time AoIP contribution application requiring superior end-to-end 24-bit full-duplex audio quality, the codec offers a symmetric RTP mode that allows for quick and easy setup of full-duplex connections over the Internet, without any challenging NAT issues or the need for SIP infrastructure. Focusing on ease of use and ergonomics, the device offers quick profile creation for audio and network formats, as well as super-fast configuration via a Web-based interface.

Digigram IQOYA *CALL/LE



IQOYA *CALL/LE also provides seamless interoperability with Digigram IQOYA V*MOTE, V*CALL, IQOYA *MOBILE, or any third-party IP codec supporting symmetric RTP- and N/ACIP-compliant streaming formats. Digigram's FluidIP audio transport technology ensures a robust connection with efficient management of jitter, packet loss, clock drift, QoS, and FEC, and the unit's low latency and superior error concealment capabilities deliver exceptional quality. Hardware reliability is provided by the codec's industrial, fanless, non-PC-based design, which delivers low power consumption of under 11 Watts.

Digigram will also launch its AQORD *LINK, a new encoder/decoder/transcoder for high-quality IP video and broadcast. Its applications include content contribution (point to point) from a live event to the studio, from one studio to another, from studio to transmitter, or delivery to a content distribution network (CDN). AQORD *LINK is ideal for IPTV distribution, typically for hospitality and ISP video distribution to end-user STBs. Designed for SD/HD live streaming, the AQORD *LINK simultaneously processes two video channels per 1U/19-inch rack-mounted chassis, with a built-in storage capacity of 1TB.

AQORD *LINK delivers broadcast-quality video at data rates from 0.5 to 20Mbps from or to IP stream or internal hard drive to or from an SDI connection using MPEG-TS encapsulation. Three Gigabit Ethernet RTP-UDP/IP ports transmit and receive streams in either unicast or multicast for flexibility in broadcast, telecommunications, and contribution applications.

Also at the Digigram booth is CANCUN, a range of mobile USB sound cards for on-the-go audio professionals and reporters. CANCUN is initially available in two models: the CANCUN 442-Mic with four inputs and outputs, and a dual input/output version, the CANCUN 222-Mic. Both offer simultaneous analog and AES I/O with 2x500 MIPS dual-core processing power, embedded in an ultra-robust casing.

Digigram will be in Stand 8.C51a.