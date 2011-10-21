DiGiCo introduces SD10-24 console at AES Show

Following the success of its SD Ten model launched at ProLight+Sound earlier this year, DiGiCo has continued the thought with the launch of the new SD10-24 console, being shown at AES Booth 530. This new console boasts features and benefits that distinguish it both from the others in the SD Series and from every other digital console on the market, just in a more compact package.

“When we introduced the SD8-24, which was primarily designed with the corporate market in mind, it was an immediate hit,” says James Gordon, DiGiCo’s managing director. “The SD10-24 is based on the same thinking: to provide a smaller footprint console for a particular segment of the market, but with no reduction in functionality or number of inputs and outputs.

Gordon cites OB trucks and smaller concert venues as the natural homes for the SD10-24, noting that its heritage includes the firm’s broadcast-specific SD10-B. Naturally, there will be a broadcast-specific version of this new console as well, the SD10B-24. The new model boasts a work surface that is less than one meter wide, making it literally a perfect fit for the space-starved confines of outside broadcast, yet with the high channel and buss count required to handle 5.1 audio systems.

The SD10-24 surface is constructed from rugged anodized aluminum, overlaid with polycarbonate panels to provide clear and concise user feedback. It boasts a 15-inch touch-sensitive screen that offers instant information and fast control of all the main parameters. The desk features 25 100mm touch sensitive faders, providing fast access to the console’s large number of channels — 96 with full processing, 12 of which can be configured as full Flexi Channels. All inputs have dual mono inputs for fast ‘Main’ and ‘Alt’ channel switching. Smart Key Macros are provided via four layers of ten backlit LCD keys, programmable to control any function, simple or complex, at the push of a button.

Like all DiGiCo desks, the SD10-24 features extremely powerful processing. Input channels offer channel delay; single and multi channel presets; 24 dB/octave HPF and LPF; four bands of parametric EQ; compressor and gate; dual insert points and access to all bussing. Output channel processing includes output delay; an impressive eight bands of parametric EQ; compressor and gate; dual insert points; groups with buss to buss routing, plus Auxes that have direct talk to output with dim control.

Like all DiGiCo consoles, the SD10-24 software runs on a standard PC or Intel-based Macintosh for offline preparation and remote control of the console. One SD10-24 can also be linked to another, using a standard CAT5 crossover cable, providing 50 faders for control. In this configuration, the audio engine of the first console provides complete redundancy for the other.

As if all this wasn’t enough, the SD10-24 also offers snapshot recall, and plug-in control. Its extensive expansion options accommodate a wide variety of I/O and control protocols, with the virtually unlimited routing flexibility that DiGiCo is known for.