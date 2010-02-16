Dielectric to debut filter, two new antennas at NAB2010

Dielectric is previewing three new antennas at the 2010 NAB Show.

The DLP antenna series features horizontally polarized antennas in a number of standard directional azimuth patterns, with an average power rating of 1.6kW. Designed to provide broadcasters with a low weight- and wind-load system for mobile media transmissions, distributed transmission systems and translators, the DLP features an eight-bay, single-module design. The antenna provides a single 7/8in input, 1.5-degree beam tilt and a low-profile slot cover for protection from environmental wear and tear. Its simple mechanical design enables straightforward installation.

The TUL UHF circularly polarized antenna is a low-power panel antenna with a 500W power rating per panel engineered to fill coverage gaps in broadcasting networks. The TUL UHF CP provides reliable signal performance for mobile media broadcasting. It has a lightweight aluminum construction with an ABS radome, 65-degree beam width and broadband, 10-channel bandwidth. Customizable to meet individual broadcaster's needs, the TUL UHF CP can be configured in standard narrow and wide cardioids, peanut and omni-azimuthal patterns and with various elevation gains. The system operates with a single Type N or 7/16 DIN input and provides a low VSWR.

The 5kW tunable filter is a UHF-band mask filter designed for use with solid-state, medium-power transmitters with a digital output power of 5kW or less. Engineered to meet the critical or noncritical mask filter requirements for 6 MHz and 8 MHz bandwidths, the filter supports various digital standards, including ATSC, DVB-T, ISDB-T, and SBTVD-T. The cross-coupling technique, combined with high-Q silver plated aluminum cavities, creates steep rejection skirts and provides low passband insertion loss, all in a compact package. The band-pass filter is offered with six or eight cavities that, for most UHF medium-power transmitters, will provide the necessary rejection required in various digital standards.