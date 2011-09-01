DEV to unveil lower-cost RF transmission products at IBC2011

DEV will introduce the DEV Core Function Products series of RF transmission products, which offer savings of up to 70 percent, by reducing features and devices in its core functionality at IBC2011 in Amsterdam, Sept. 9-13.

The Core Function Products (CFP) series provides broadcast, satellite and CATV customers with the same RF signal transmission quality of DEV products but comes without certain features available in DEV's standard products.

The first products in the new series are L-band splitters (2 x 1:8 and 4 x 1:8), broadband switches (multiplexers/demultiplexers) n x 1:8 and n x 1:16 and CATV band combiners/splitters (8:1 and 16:1 combiners, 1:8 and 1:16 splitters), in a 1RU form factor.

By dropping certain, features such as alarm and monitoring ports, RF sensing and redundant power supplies, DEV is able to reduce the price of its new CFP products.

See DEV at IBC2011 Stand 1.F34.