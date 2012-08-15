Dev Systemtechnik to highlight RF-over-coax solutions at IBC2012

DEV Systemtechnik will unveil its latest solutions for RF-over-coax and fiber signal transmission for broadcast, cable TV and satellite applications at IBC2012.

The company will spotlight the DEV 1996 Distributing Matrix. Selected DEV 1996 models are now shipping with a free iPad for Matrix control as part of a promotion launched for IBC.

The DEV 1996 matrix is an-L-Band signal switching and distribution system that is modularly expandable from 16x32 to 1024x1024 channels. It offers superior RF performance, a robust, proven design with full fan out matrix distribution, hot-swappable modules for interruption-free operation and expansion, and an easy, intuitive and flexible graphical user interface control system.

For control via the Web interface option, DEV is providing free iPads to configure, monitor, switch and manage DEV 1996 systems with 32x32 or more channels.

See DEV Systemtechnik at IBC2012 Stand 1.F50.