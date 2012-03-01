DEV ships DEV 2161, DEV 2162 active L-band splitters

DEV America has begun shipping the DEV 2161 and DEV 2162, part of its new Core Function Products (CFP) series active L-band splitters.

By focusing on core functionality, the CFP series offer up to 70 percent costs savings compared to the company’s standard devices, while still offering high RF transmission quality.

The announcement follows recent news that the company started shipping its CFP series bi-directional RF switches, as it continues to rapidly expand its Core Function Products family.

The new additions are active L-Band splitters for the 500MHz to 2300MHz frequency range. They offer high isolation and flat frequency response in a compact, modular 1RU chassis.