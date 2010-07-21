DELTACAST to unveil 3-D branding, enhanced sports highlights

At IBC2010, DELTACAST will unveil DELTA-stat 3D and DELTA-sport highlights for the sports production market.

DELTA-stat 3D is a new version of the DELTA-stat solution for customized live sports branding. Based on the 3-D engine of DELTACAST, it provides sports productions with the ability to generate stereoscopic effects.

DELTA-sport highlights is an analysis product based on the DELTA-sport tracking technology. It provides a large range of virtual graphics, including player trajectories, player highlights, arrows, circles, speeds and distances, to provide efficient, demonstrative and in-depth analysis of sporting events.

