Dell introduces Dell Deliver content delivery platform

Dell has unveiled Dell Deliver, a content delivery platform (CDP) that allows network providers to sell CDN services to an enterprise as well as manage the on-demand delivery of any video to any screen.

Offering network operators a new, easier path to CDN ownership, Dell Deliver is built on Dell PowerEdge servers , software from EdgeCast Networks and video processing software from Elemental Technologies.

With Dell Deliver, network operators can launch their own CDN quickly and affordably. It allows them to concurrently offer a valuable new service to their enterprise customers and support their own video delivery initiatives.

Dell Deliver is designed to reduce the amount of hardware and space required while using less power.