DekTec unveils USB modulator that supports latest broadcast standards

DekTec has released the DTU-215-GOLD, a VHF/UHF modulator that supports all existing broadcast standards as well as the latest second-generation DVB standards, DVB-C2 and DVB-T2.

The DTU-215-GOLD distributes modulation functions over hardware and software. The hardware features an agile digital upconverter for unprecedented signal quality. By using the latest low-power technology, the new unit stays within the official USB 2.0 power limits so no external power supply is required.

The software component of the design creates flexibility, which allows the DTU-215-GOLD to be expanded to support new broadcast standards with ease. This recently was demonstrated when ISDB-T support was extended to 8MHz-wide channels within a matter of days.