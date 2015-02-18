Dejero to Debut Mobile ENG Transmitter at 2015 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—At this year’s NAB Show, Dejero will showcase its LIVE+ product line for live remote production, including the GoBox mobile transmitter for newsgathering. GoBox lets mobile journalists broadcast live from virtually anywhere using bonded cellular, Wi-Fi, and portable satellite connections, or record up to 40 hours of HD video for later broadcast, at a fraction the cost and complexity of satellite and microwave trucks.

Dejero will also unveil its LIVE+ NewsBook software that transforms a Mac notebook into a video uplink for transmitting live HD or SD video feeds and recorded and edited files from anywhere back to the broadcast facility.

The product line includes a mobile app that enables video contributors to broadcast live from their smartphones or tablets, and a cloud-based server for managing live online content distribution. It also includes a cloud-based solution that simplifies management, monitoring and reporting in IP video workflows for remote broadcasts, Web-based remote control of field transmitters, and routing feeds for traditional playout or cloud server-based Web and mobile distribution.

The 2015 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 11-16. Dejero will be in booth N1009.