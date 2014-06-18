Dejero Moves to Larger Waterloo Region Headquarters

WATERLOO, ONTARIO, CANADA—Dejero announced that the company has relocated its global headquarters to a larger facility on the Waterloo Technology Campus. Effective June 16, Dejero is based at 412 Albert St., Suite 100, Waterloo, Ontario.



“Our company is experiencing significant growth, driven by major broadcasters around the world who are adopting our IP-based solutions as a highly flexible and cost-effective alternative to traditional satellite and microwave trucks for field-based newsgathering,” said Brian Cram, CEO of Dejero. “With our new facility, we’ll be well-positioned to carry out our next phase of market and product development initiatives to support our customers’ evolving requirements as they continue to push the envelope with our global solutions.”



Dejero says its Live+ Platform includes the Dejero Live+ 20/20 Transmitter, a portable, ruggedized system that transmits HD video over multiple bonded networks at subsecond latency; the Dejero Live+ Mobile App, enabling users to send bonded live or recorded video from their iOS or Android mobile devices; Dejero Live+ NewsBook, used to transmit live video or edited packages from a laptop; and the Dejero Live+ VSET, a rack-mount encoder that adds low-latency cellular transmission capabilities to satellite and microwave newsgathering vehicles. All of these devices are monitored and controlled by the Dejero Live+ Portal, an easy-to-use cloud-based management tool that monitors and controls transmission devices, networks, and content.