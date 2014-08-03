Dejero Launches Live+ Carrier System

WATERLOO, ONTARIO, CANADA—Dejero announced the launch of the Dejero Live+ Carrier, a rugged and modular carrier system for the company’s portable transmitters. The Live+ Carrier is designed to make it easier to secure and carry a mobile transmitter, such as the Live+ 20/20 Transmitter.



The Live+ Carrier features an ergonomically correct harness that adjusts to a person’s torso length, comfortable shoulder straps, and a hip belt with ventilated lumbar and lateral support padding. Other features include a rain cover, quick release buckles and webbing straps to attach accessory bags, as well as a battery-mount module that provides easy access to hot-swappable batteries.



Using the mounting system, the Live+ mobile transmitter can be removed from the harness and securely snapped into a news vehicle, onto the wall at the broadcast facility for organized storage, or onto a motorcycle. The lightweight harness can also be used to carry other waterproof and crushproof cases for easy transport of broadcast gear.