Dejero launches LIVE+ 20/20 transmitter

Dejero has announced the worldwide launch of the Dejero LIVE+ 20/20 transmitter.

Running the latest LIVE+ Version 2.6 software, this next-generation video-over-cellular transmission device delivers high-quality HD and SD broadcast performance with sub-second latency in a small, ruggedized briefcase.



The transmitter allows users to transmit broadcast-quality live video instantly through bonded LTE/4G/3G/Wi-Fi/LAN networks at a fraction of the cost and complexity of satellite and microwave trucks.

It delivers high image quality and high reliability with Dejero-supported modems and airtime, and features two-button operation, IFB support and a start-up time of less than 30 seconds.