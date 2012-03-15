Dejero launches LIVE+ 20/20 transmitter
Dejero has announced the worldwide launch of the Dejero LIVE+ 20/20 transmitter.
Running the latest LIVE+ Version 2.6 software, this next-generation video-over-cellular transmission device delivers high-quality HD and SD broadcast performance with sub-second latency in a small, ruggedized briefcase.
The transmitter allows users to transmit broadcast-quality live video instantly through bonded LTE/4G/3G/Wi-Fi/LAN networks at a fraction of the cost and complexity of satellite and microwave trucks.
It delivers high image quality and high reliability with Dejero-supported modems and airtime, and features two-button operation, IFB support and a start-up time of less than 30 seconds.
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox