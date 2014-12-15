Dejero Introduces Live+ GoBox Transmitter

WATERLOO, ONTARIO, CANADA—Dejero introduced the Live+ GoBox, a professional-grade mobile transmitter for newsgatherers and video content contributors on the move. Dejero’s newest portable transmitter enables mobile journalists to broadcast live from a wide area with bonded cellular, Wi-Fi, and portable satellite connections, or record up to 40 hours of HD video for later broadcast.



The GoBox briefcase unit connects to any SDI or HDMI camera, and mobile journalists can set it on the ground, wear it on their back, place it away from the camera for optimal antenna performance, or use it to broadcast from a moving vehicle. Users can manage the transmitter in the field from any Web browser and route the live or recorded video to the broadcast center for on-air playout or to the cloud for online distribution. Additionally, ingest operators at a broadcast center can remotely locate, monitor, and control the GoBox as well as switch and route live transmissions or recorded files with the Dejero Live+ Portal cloud-based management tool.



The GoBox uses Dejero’s patented Intelligent Connection Management technology to bond any available combination of 3G/4G/LTE cellular, Wi-Fi, Ethernet, and portable satellite connections, and the system automatically and continuously adapts to network conditions for consistent video quality. The GoBox includes built-in LTE modems and dual-band integrated Wi-Fi, and its enhanced antenna design is said to provide four times the wireless RF performance of Dejero’s previous portable systems.

