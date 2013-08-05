Dejero Highlights ENG over Mobile Networks at IBC 2013

At IBC 2013, Dejero will demonstrate its latest innovations in bonded cellular technology, using mobile wireless networks to transmit high-quality ENG video. The company’s Dejero LIVE+ Platform offers powerful capabilities for improving broadcasters' ability to deliver primary and supplemental live video feeds from the field, at a reduced cost and with greater efficiency and ease of use.



The Dejero LIVE+ Platform includes the LIVE+ 20/20 Transmitter, a portable and rugged bonded cellular transmitter for a wide variety of ENG applications. It also includes the LIVE+ NewsBook software that brings cellular transmission capabilities to laptop or personal computers, and the LIVE+ Mobile App for popular smartphones. At IBC 2013, Dejero will highlight these core products with the Dejero + Nucomm Connect Live transmitter and Dejero LIVE+ VSET solutions.



The 2013 IBC Show takes place in Amsterdam, September 12-17, 2013. Dejero will be at stand 11.C21.



www.dejero.com