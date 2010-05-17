Dejero debuts Dejero LIVE Platform for live newsgathering

Dejero has debuted its Dejero LIVE Platform, which offers a new way to broadcast live high-quality video without the high cost or complexity of satellite or microwave transmission. With the system, one cameraperson and the Dejero LIVE Mobile Transmitter can transmit from any location in cell phone range. Using patent pending technology, the platform improves live interview talkback, transmitting with only one-second latency. In addition, the Dejero LIVE Platform gives greater mobility, including access to locations such as airports, high-security areas, on rooftops and from moving vehicles.