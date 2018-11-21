Dejero Adds New Features To Cloud-based Management System

WATERLOO, ONT.—Dejero has announced the addition of new metadata generation, device sharing and workflow automation features to its Dejero Control cloud-based management system.

Dejero has added a new automated, customizable recorded clip metadata generator to enable personnel in the field or a station’s control room to add and edit metadata to clips using the new Dejero Control interface, the company said.

Administrators at stations also can create custom metadata templates that can be used for all clips to add relevant, automatically generated metadata, making it faster and easier to search and find desired content. Users can select from 10 pre-set fields in the metadata template to add geolocation, acquisition date and other relevant metadata. They can also add their own fields to organize recorded clips, it said.

“With our new metadata feature, we are providing a means for broadcasters and media organizations to automate the generation and tagging of metadata, saving them valuable time and enabling them to speed up content retrieval and automate metadata driven workflows,” said Dejero CTO Todd Schneider.

Dejero has also built upon its existing device sharing capabilities that allow broadcasters to reroute a feed from a transmitter in the field to a partner station. Now broadcasters can also share access to receivers, offering stations greater flexibility in how they integrate with other stations and freelancers in the field. Sending and receiving video with the transmitters and receivers is now defined with the device sharing feature in Dejero Control

The company added that when these new features are combined with existing Dejero Control features, such as real-time analytics, usage reports and notifications, remote-controlled settings and transmitter health monitoring, stations can transform existing workflows to save time and allow their personnel to focus on the work that matters.

More information is available on the Dejero website.