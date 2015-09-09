Decimator Design Releases Firmware Update

MD-HX

LONDON—An Australian-based developer of video broadcast technology, Decimator Design has announced a release of version 2.0.6 of its firmware. Among the updates for the firmware are:

3G Level B support for 1080p60/59.94/50 has been added to the MD-HX, MD-CROSS V1/V2, MD-QUAD, DMON-4S, DMON-6S, DMON-12S, DMON-16S and DMON-16SL.

Conversion between 3G level A or B.

Horizontal and vertical image flipping on the MD-HX and MD-CROSS V1/V2 via the built in scaler. The MD-QUAD and DMON-4S also get image flipping per window.

Custom layouts – the MD-QUAD version 3 and DMON-4S get an update, moving them from fixed window quad-splits to professional customizable one to four channel multi-viewers. Both custom layouts come from the DMON-6S/12S/16S series

Custom UMDs added for the DMON-4S and DMON-16SL.

Decimator will display its full range of products at booth 7.B40 at the upcoming IBC 2015 show, which takes place from Sept. 11-15 in Amsterdam.