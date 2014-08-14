Decimator Design Delivers DMON-12S 12-Channel SDI Multiviewer

LONDON—Decimator Design have begun shipping their DMON-12S, a miniature 12-to-1 multiviewer. The portable DMON-12S includes 12 independent 3G/HD/SD-SDI inputs, supporting 26 formats and variable aspect ratios. Each quadrant is independent of the others, allowing any 3G/HD/SD format of any frame rate to be displayed simultaneously. The 3G/HD/SD-SDI output and the HDMI output are linked, allowing synchronous output to two monitors. A range of multiviewer layouts are selectable, including customizable layouts, enabling display of any number of inputs between 1 and 12.



The DMON-12S also incorporates a new LCD screen and button control system. Ability for distance-control via USB on a Windows based application comes as standard with all Decimator Design products. There are more features in development which will be available in the future as free firmware updates.



The DMON-12S is priced at $1,995/1,600 euros/£1,300, plus local taxes and shipping.