dB Broadcast to unveil DVB-T2 monitoring receiver

Independent U.K. system integrator and manufacturer dB Broadcast will introduce a DVB-T2 monitoring receiver module for its Hawkeye rang at IBC2012, Sept. 7-11, in Amsterdam.

Designed at dB’s Cambridge development facility, the monitoring receiver is based upon the Hawkeye B104 receiver module, which is operational in the U.K. DVB-T2 network.

The Hawkeye B105 monitoring receiver provides additional RF and ASI monitoring facilities compared to the B104 and has a built-in Web interface allowing simple remote control and monitoring.

An SNMP interface is provided for integration with Network Management Systems making it well suited for use at unmanned transmitter sites.

The module monitors key RF signal performance parameters such as Modulation Error Ratio (MER) calibrated to 35dB, which give early indication of signal degradation. Low Density Parity Check (LDPC) to determine the status of error correction is used in conjunction with MER.

