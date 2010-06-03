DAVID Systems releases latest version of software

DAVID Systems has released its 2010.1 software package, which adds new capabilities to DigaSystem digital asset management products for media production, content exchange, management and broadcast playout.

Highlights of the release include XDCAM-HD support and Windows 7/Server 2008 R2 qualification for most DigaSystem products.

With the support of the XDCAM-HD format in DAVID Systems’ media production, content management and distribution as well as playout products, broadcasters can now expand their tri-media workflows towards HD.