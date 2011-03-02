DAS to Debut DASDEC II Models at NAB

DASDEC II

Digital Alert Systems will highlight next-generation Emergency Alert Systems and Common Alerting Protocol technologies at the 2011 NAB Show. DAS has expanded its DASDEC series of integrated EAS/CAP devices to include two new DASDEC-II models: the DASLC and the DASLCR.



The new DASLC and DASLCR models provide core EAS and CAP functionality, offering dual monitoring inputs and analog-only switching in a compact package. The DASLC offers critical functionality and the DASLCR provides the same functionality and two integrated AM/FM/WX radio receivers in a space-saving package. Both units meet all FCC Part 11 rules and conform to FEMA CAP V1.2 and IPAWS 1.0 standards.



Also on hand at NAB, the DASDEC-II that provides a flexible platform for EAS and CAP management in a fully integrated package. DASDEC-II includes full support for automatic FCC-compliance logging within the system’s nonvolatile memory. It has a true browser-based interface that allows multiple, simultaneous tiered access and up to four Ethernet ports. Broadcasters can deploy content to multiple channels and manage all EAS/CAP functions remotely.



Digital Alert Systems will be at Booth C2952.



