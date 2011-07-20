Dalet to show advanced MAM systems at IBC2011

Dalet Digital Media Systems will showcase the Dalet Enterprise Edition MAM platform at IBC2011. Dalet Enterprise Edition offers end-to-end media management, a powerful workflow engine and multiple integration paths to unify disparate systems. Together with the Dalet Brio server technology, Dalet Enterprise Edition provides operational flexibility for managing content across multiple production, distribution and business systems.

On the IBC floor, Dalet will demonstrate Dalet Enterprise Edition packaged with specialized toolsets designed to streamline news, sports, program preparation and archive workflows —News Suite, Sports Factory, and Media Life.

See Dalet at IBC on stand 8.B77.