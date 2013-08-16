Dalet, Telestream team up on second-screen system

Dalet Digital Media Systems has integrated its Dalet MAM system with the Telestream Vantage video transcoding and file-based workflow automation system.

The combination provides a powerful, cost-effective and time-saving way to accelerate the production of content for multiplatform and multilanguage distribution for VOD, OTT, second-screen viewing and other services.



The API-based integration of the Dalet MAM with the Vantage transcoding and workflow system provides a comprehensive, automated way to create and distribute multiple versions of content.

The Dalet MAM maintains essential information, such as rights information, start/stop dates, formats for different channels or services, language versions, logo branding, subtitles and business rules. Using the rules and datasets, the MAM drives all the different content workflow paths that are executed by Vantage.