Dalet speaks a new language with Nexidia’s dialogue search

Dalet Digital Media Systems is to collaborate with Nexidia to integrate dialogue search into Dalet’s Enterprise MAM solution. This will allow editors, journalists, producers, archivists and others to search and retrieve assets that traditional metadata searches would likely miss.

Closely integrated with Dalet’s systems, Nexidia’s technology can find words or phrases, including slang, brand and proper names, and is highly tolerant of spelling errors, individual accents and poor audio quality.