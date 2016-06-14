Dalet Releases Dalet Brio 3.4

NEW YORK—Software provider Dalet Digital Media Systems has announced its updated Dalet Brio 3.4 has been released. The latest version of its I/O platform, the Dalet Brio 3.4 runs on IT-standard hardware but adds new formats to support IP, dynamic ingest management capabilities, and Media Navigator and MultiCamera Manager.

Dalet Brio MultiCam viewer

In its support for IP, the Dalet Brio 3.4 now supports SMPTE-2022-2 playout (H.264/AAC) and SMPTE-2022-6 ingest and playout. Newly added ingest tools include a Web Ingest Scheduler with router control and RESTful API; automatic up-scaling on input; XAVC-Intra HD, LongG HD and Intra-4K support; audio routing; and a backup copier. Meanwhile, the new Media Navigator offers rolling playback mode, quick preview, custom metadata handling and consolidation of playlists. The MultiCamera Manager features transfer management to Avid Interplay, Adobe Premiere/Anywhere, and FTP and S3.

The Dalet Brio is designed to integrate with Dalet systems to provide flexible and scalable end-to-end technology.