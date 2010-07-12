Dalet helps BBC automate TV news production

Dalet Digital Media Systems, a provider of media asset management systems and digital production tools, has signed a framework agreement with the BBC to provide TV news automation systems for Lot 2 of the Video Editing and Playout (VE&P) procurement.

As prime contractor, Dalet, together with its partners Mosart Medialab A.S. and IBM (UK), will provide a complete package comprising professional services, studio/gallery automation software, automation system monitoring and all IT hardware required for the automation systems. The first phase will consist of the new W1 Complex, where multiple news studios will be built for the BBC's main news channels.

Over the next four years, many of the news automation systems currently used may require a technology refresh, and the framework agreement means that Dalet can supply systems on a preagreed basis as required.

The integrated Dalet and Mosart system will control studio devices such as vision and audio mixers, video ingest/playout servers, A/V routers, graphics, plus camera robotics and lighting, and will also integrate with a number of third-party systems including newsroom computer and MAM systems. Overall, the Mosart Newscast Automation software will enable a highly efficient news gallery operation, and its ability to automate the program styles will mean easier rebranding for different outputs.

The framework agreement includes the ability to utilize Dalet Dashboard from the Dalet Enterprise Edition for centralized monitoring of all automation systems deployed, and other broadcast devices may also be incorporated.

Dalet Professional Services together with those of its partners will provide project management, workflow analysis and specifications, installation and configuration, testing of workflows and integrations, as well as on-site training and 24/7 support.